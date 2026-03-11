MP News: Security Guard Shot In The Head During Theft Attempt In Bhind

MP News: Man Shoots Brother & Nephew Over Land Dispute In Morena; Nephew Dead, Brother Critical | Representational photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Miscreants allegedly shot a security guard after he intervened to stop the thieves from burgling a factory in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Tuesday Night.

According to reports, security guard Majid Ali was on his regular duty at a factory in the Malanpur Industrial Area. At around 1:57 a.m., criminals on a motorcycle entered the factory through the main entrance.

Guard shot in the head upon intervention

When the guard on duty tried to stop them, the criminals shot him in the head with a pistol. After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene on the same motorcycle.

Other security guards present in the factory premises arrived at the scene upon hearing the gunshot and informed the factory management.

Condition remains critical

The injured guard, Majid Ali, was immediately admitted to Birla Hospital in Gwalior, where he is undergoing treatment, and his condition is reported to be critical.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Malanpur police arrived at the scene and began investigating. Police are also examining footage from nearby CCTV cameras, although no clues about the accused were found until late at night.

Increasing Cases of Theft and Hooliganism

The increasing number of criminal incidents in the Malanpur Industrial Area has triggered serious questions about the police's functioning and public safety.

Notably, last week, there was a dispute between two groups seeking dominance in the area. For two days, intermittent incidents of firing were reported.

The shooting of a factory security guard has now spread panic throughout the industrial area, raising concerns about the safety of the employees and factory management in the area.