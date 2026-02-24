MP News: Scuffle Erupts Between Karni Sena Workers And Police In Morena; District President Detained-- VIDEO |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A fierce scuffle broke out between Karni Sena workers and the Inspector General of Police in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Tuesday.

According to reports, Karni Sena District President Vishnu Tomar, along with approximately 10 workers, arrived on National Highway 552 in front of the Porsa police station.

They staged a protest against the police and Inspector General (Inspector). The workers attempted to block the road by sitting on the road. As soon as the blockade developed, the police removed two Karni Sena workers, including District President Vishnu Tomar.

Check out the video:

#WATCH | Highway Block Bid Sparks Clash Between Karni Sena Workers And Police in Morena #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/fCIyxKaDXD — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 24, 2026

During the scuffle, officers allegedly dragged Tomar by his collar and detained him at the police station, escalating tensions at the scene.

During this time, there was a fierce scuffle between the Karni Sena and the police. It is alleged that the district president abused the police personnel, after which the police forcibly detained him in the police station.

During the protest, Karni Sena workers raised slogans against the police. There was a demand for the removal of station in-charge TI Dinesh Kushwaha. Slogans were also raised accusing the TI of accepting bribe. The situation became even more tense when Karni Sena workers sat on the road.

Earlier, a fight broke out between the Guru Group, a group of habitual criminals, and Bantu Tomar and Umesh Rajawat in the Porsa police station area. In this dispute, the police took serious action against both parties and arrested them.

Karni Sena District President Vishnu Tomar had recommended Bantu Tomar and Umesh Rajawat to the Station House Officer (SHO). However, instead of granting relief to one party, the Station House Officer (SHO) took equal action against both parties. This angered the District President.

Porsa Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Kushwaha stated that in a democracy, everyone has the right to protest, but administrative permission is required. The protest was being held without permission and an attempt was being made to block the National Highway, which could have disrupted traffic. He stated that Porsa town is connected to the National Highway. Road blockages will cause serious inconvenience to travelers.

He highlighted that Blocking roads is illegal lawfully. Therefore, the District President and his associates were taken to the police station.