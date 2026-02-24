Bhopal News: Two Sisters Arrested For Alleged Conversion, Sexual Exploitation & Forcing Women Into Sex Racket

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two sisters were arrested in Bhopal on charges of conversion, rape, and then forcing them into a sex racket under the pretext of providing jobs.

Police interrogation revealed that these sisters, identified as Amreen and Afreen, used to supply girls to wealthy young men and force them to convert. They also sent them as far as Gujarat and Mumbai.

Shockingly, the sisters moved from a slum in Abbas Nagar and purchased a luxurious villa in Sagar Royal Villas near Ashima Mall.

The case came to light when two young women, from Bhopal and Chhattisgarh, went to the Bagh Sewania police station in the capital on Sunday night.

Upon receiving information, police acted swiftly and arrested Amreen, Afreen, and Chandan Yadav on Monday. Chandan Yadav lives with Amreen and Afreen at Sagar Royal Villa. He converted to Islam after coming into contact with the two sisters.

The accused confessed that they targeted girls from poor families and used them for domestic work under the guise of helping them. Then, under the pretense of a high-profile lifestyle, they lured them to lavish parties, where they were presented to wealthy individuals.

Pressed them to consume alcohol & drugs

The girls were pressured to consume alcohol and take MD drugs, and then they were taken to Mumbai and Gujarat, where they were forced to have relationships with strangers.

The police have also found evidence of Amreen and Afreen's involvement in a prostitution ring. In addition to Chandan Yadav, Bilal and Yasir also worked in their gang. The three men raped both victims multiple times. They threatened to defame them if they told anyone about the crime.

The victims told the police that Amreen and Afreen kept them in their home. They were paid 10,000 rupees a month to do household chores. They were given free meals, travel, and pubbing and clubbing.