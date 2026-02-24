 MP News: Farmers To Get ₹600 Bonus Per Quintal, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Calls It ‘Historic’ | VIDEO
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced in the Assembly that 2026 will be celebrated as Krishak Kalyan Varsh. The state will give farmers a ₹600 per quintal bonus over MSP, promote urad cultivation, and increase mustard support under the Bhavantar Yojana to ensure better prices and higher farm income.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While addressing the Assembly session, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made an important statement on “Krishak Kalyan Varsh 2026” (Farmer Welfare Year 2026) and announced several major decisions aimed at benefiting farmers across the state.

Addressing the media, CM Mohan Yadav said that the Madhya Pradesh government will give farmers a bonus of ₹600 per quintal over and above the Minimum Support Price (MSP). He described this as a historic step and said that Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to implement such a scheme. He added that this move will directly benefit farmers and strengthen the rural economy.

Yadav also said that this decision will encourage farmers to grow crops like urad (black gram) in the state. According to him, the government wants to promote crop diversity so that farmers get better returns and agriculture becomes more stable.

He further said that the state cabinet has taken an important decision regarding mustard procurement under the Bhavantar Yojana. He explained that under this scheme, farmers will get support for the price difference, which has increased by around 28 percent for mustard. The government expects mustard production in the state to reach nearly 71 lakh metric tonnes.

He said that mustard will be purchased through the state mandi board under the Bhavantar Yojana, ensuring that farmers get a fair price for their produce. The Chief Minister said this system will reduce losses for farmers and protect them from sudden price drops in the market.

Yadav said these steps reflect the government’s clear focus on farmer welfare. He added that strong agriculture is the backbone of the state’s economy and that the government will continue to bring such schemes in the future.

