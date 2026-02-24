Bhopal News: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge To Meet Farmers At Kisan Panchayat Today | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will meet a group of cotton-growing farmers at a Kisan Panchayat on Tuesday at Atal Path, Bhopal.

Congress is protesting India-USA trade deal, claiming it could harm farmers, especially those growing cotton, soybean, pulses and oilseeds.

The two leaders are expected to reach Bhopal around 1 PM by special plane. From the airport to Atal Path, Congress workers will raise welcome gates along the route. Around 2 PM, they will reach the dais to interact with farmers and address those who travelled from across the state.The party plans to bring around 50,000 farmers to the event.

Traffic diversions in place for Kisan Panchayat today

Traffic diversions will be in place on Tuesday on account of the Kisan Panchayat at Jawahar Chowk, which will be attended by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

Traffic police officials said that special parking and diversion arrangements have been made to manage the large gathering expected at the venue . Around 200 VIP guests, scheduled to be seated on the stage, will be dropped off near Rajasthan Sweets Trisection via Rangmahal Crossing and Katju Trisection while their vehicles will be parked near Model School.

Vehicles arriving from Indore, Ujjain, Ashta and Sehore routes will be directed via Sehore Bypass, Ratibad and Bhadbhada to park at Ladli Laxmi Park on Atal Path. Those coming from Narmadapuram side will reach the same parking area through RRL Overbridge, Rani Kamalapati Railway Station and Mata Mandir route.

Vehicles from Raisen and Sagar Road will be parked near TT Nagar Stadium while those from Rajgarh, Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior and Vidisha will park at TT Nagar Dussehra Ground.

Due to the event traffic diversions will remain in force around Jawahar Chowk, Depot Square, Mata Mandir, Roshanpura and VIP Road areas. Airport bound passengers have been advised to use designated diversion routes to avoid inconvenience.