MP News: Car Catches Fire Near Toll Plaza In Jabalpur, Passengers Escape-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A car caught fire while crossing a toll plaza in Jabalpur on Monday.

The incident took place just after the car crossed the toll plaza under Sihora police station limits in Jabalpur. Panic was created among commuters for some time.

A video of the incident later surfaced on social media. The video shows the car parked on the roadside near the toll plaza, fully on fire. Flames can be seen coming out from all sides of the vehicle. In the same footage, other vehicles are seen moving near and crossing the toll plaza, highlighting how close the fire was to regular traffic. The video quickly spread online and raised concerns about road safety.

Watch the video below :

Fortunately, a major accident was avoided as all people travelling in the car managed to get out safely before the fire spread.

According to initial information, the car suddenly caught fire due to unknown reasons. Within minutes, the flames grew stronger and the vehicle was completely engulfed in fire.

Thick smoke could be seen rising from the car, drawing the attention of people passing through the busy road.

As soon as information about the fire was received, fire brigade staff from Sihora reached the spot. Firefighters immediately began efforts to control the blaze. After some time, they managed to extinguish the fire. However, by then, the car had been completely gutted.

Police officials said that the occupants of the car noticed smoke and fire in time and quickly stepped out of the vehicle. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police said it could be due to a technical fault or overheating, but the matter will be examined further. The burnt vehicle was later moved away from the road.

The incident caused temporary disruption near the toll plaza as people slowed down to watch the fire.

Police personnel were also present at the spot to manage traffic and ensure safety.