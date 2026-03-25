MP News: Sagar Couple's Unique Vegan Wedding Becomes Talk Of Town-- Groom Refuses Horse Ride In Baraat, Leather Shoes, Keeps Plant-Based Menu

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Setting an example, a couple from Sagar got married in a unique vegan wedding by refraining from using any animal or animal-based products during the celebration.

As part of their decision, the groom did not follow the common wedding tradition of riding a horse during the procession. He also decided not to wear leather shoes, since leather is made from animal skin.

Plant based food items

Both families supported the couple’s decision and agreed that the entire wedding will follow vegan principles. This means that no food or product made from animals was used during the event. Dairy items such as milk, ghee, butter, paneer and other similar products were not included in the wedding menu.

Around 1,000 guests attended the ceremony. Instead of dishes made with dairy products, plant-based food were served to the quests.

What was the menu?

The menu included vegetables, grains, fruits, juices and sweets prepared without milk or any animal products.

The family says the aim was to show that celebrations can be organised in a responsible and cruelty-free way.

The groom, Himanshu Jain, works as an engineer, while the bride, Nikita Jain, is an interior designer. Both believe in living a lifestyle that avoids harm to animals and protects nature. Because of these beliefs, they decided to make their wedding different from traditional ceremonies.

Family members say the decision was taken after discussions about animal welfare and environmental protection.

They hope that their wedding will spread awareness about vegan living and inspire others to consider cruelty-free choices during social events.