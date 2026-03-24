MP News: State's Anushka Sharma Debuts, Kranti Gaud Returns In India Squad For SA T20is |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anushka Sharma and Kranti Goud from Madhya Pradesh have been selected in the Indian women’s cricket team for the T20I series in South Africa next month.

Anushka, from Gwalior, has earned her maiden national call-up, while Kranti, from Chhattarpur, was part of the Indian team that won the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The 16-member squad, announced by the BCCI on Tuesday, will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur and play five T20Is against South Africa. The series will begin in Durban on April 17 and conclude in Benoni on April 27.

Anushka, daughter of journalist Brajmohan Sharma, is an all-rounder who trained at the MP Cricket Academy and represented Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket. She has also captained the state across age groups, including Under-16 and Under-19 levels.

In the Women’s Premier League 2026 auction, she was signed by Gujarat Giants for Rs45 lakh, making her one of the most expensive uncapped players. She also led India B to victory in the Under-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy and was the second-highest run-scorer in the 2025 Madhya Pradesh Women’s League, scoring 93 runs for Bundelkhand Bulls.

“Playing in the Indian jersey is a dream come true for me. It is a matter of great pride,” Anushka said, adding that she would fulfil any role assigned to her in the team.

Kranti Goud represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket and UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League. She was part of the Indian team that won the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

In the Women’s Premier League auction in December 2024, she was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs10 lakh. For the 2026 season, the franchise retained her for Rs50 lakh.

Read Also MP News: Pacer Kranti Gaud Receives Maiden India Test Cap Against Australia At WACA

CM congratulates Anushka

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Anushka in Gwalior while travelling to Delhi. He congratulated her and expressed confidence that she would make both India and Madhya Pradesh proud.