MP News: Pacer Kranti Gaud Receives Maiden India Test Cap Against Australia At WACA

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chhatarpur's pride, Kranti Gaud registers history as she received her maiden Test cap for the Indian women’s cricket team in the match against the Mighty Aussies in Perth.

Perth's historic WACA ground's bouncy and fast pitch gave Gaud a cushion and she managed to pick 2 crucial wickets. Gaud bowled 22 overs in the first inning itself.

Kranti was presented with her debut Test cap at the cap presentation ceremony held before the start of the match, in the presence of senior team players and support staff.

After receiving her debut cap, Kranti Gaur captured this historic moment in photographs with her teammates Pratika Rawal, Kashvi Gautam, and Sayali Satghare.

The pride and emotion of representing the country were clearly visible on Kranti’s face as she received the cap, marking a significant milestone in her journey as an international cricketer.

The match itself is considered crucial for the Indian team, given the challenging conditions in Australia and the reputation of the Perth pitch for its pace and bounce.

Kranti Gaur's selection has created an atmosphere of excitement among cricket fans in the district. Sports experts believe that her strong technique and confidence will help her perform even better in Australian conditions.

Kranti's achievement is being described as a proud moment for Chhatarpur. Sports fans hope that she will strengthen the Indian team with her performance and further enhance the district's reputation in international cricket in the future.