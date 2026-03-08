MP News: Five Held For Forcibly Applying Colour On Woman, Assaulting Family In Katni; Police Take Out Accused’s Procession |

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): 5 miscreants were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Katni for molesting a young woman, using casteist slurs, and entering a family's home and assaulting them.

Police conducted a procession of the arrested accused and presented them in court.

The incident dates back to March 4 where a young woman from Roshan Nagar filed a complaint at the police station. According to the woman, she was on her way to her uncle and aunt's house to play Holi at around 5 p.m. when Suraj Rajak, Deva Bansal, and Pintu Bansal, riding a bike, stopped her in front of Manish Kirana Store.

The accused forcibly applied colour to the woman, and when she resisted, a dispute ensued. When the woman's brother, protested, the accused hurled casteist slurs at him and threatened to kill him with a knife. The woman's cousin, was also assaulted during the incident.

Infuriated over intervention

Seeing the dispute escalate, a family living nearby intervened. This infuriated the accused, Suraj Rajak, Deva Bansal, Pintu Bansal, and Arman Khan. They entered the family's house and attacked them with kicks, punches, and plastic pipes. Family members were injured in the attack.

Given the sensitivity of the matter and the festive atmosphere, police registered a case under various sections (296, 115(2), 351(3), 333, 3(5) BNS) and the SC/ST Act.

Police arrested five main accused

The arrested accused have been identified as Suraj Rajak (23), Deva Bansal (27), Manish Bansal (25), Aditya alias Pintu Bansal (26) and Arman Khan (28). Another accused, Veer Bansal, is currently absconding and efforts are underway to trace him, police said.