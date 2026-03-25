MP News: Long Queues At Jabalpur Petrol Pumps As Temporary Fuel Delays Spark Panic-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): People stood in long queues at petrol pump stations due to delays in fuel supply in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

Many rushed to fill their tanks amid fears of a petrol shortage. Similar scenes were reported in other parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Indore and Ujjain, where petrol pumps were crowded.

A video of the scene has surfaced on social media, showing long queues of people waiting at petrol pumps to fill their vehicles.

Watch the video below :

#FuelCrisis | Long Queues At Petrol Pumps As Panic Buying And Temporary Supply Delays Spark Concern In Mp's Jabalpur#MadhyaPradesh | #jabalpur | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/HxpzVhcRYS — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 25, 2026

Authorities have asked the public to stay calm and not believe false rumours about fuel running out.

Rumours spread on social media that petrol and diesel stocks were running low or might finish soon. Messages were spreading quickly, which caused panic among people. Many rushed to the nearest pump to fill up, some even topping up their tanks fully.

However, officials and oil companies confirmed that there is no shortage of petrol and diesel. There are sufficient stocks and supply can continue normally at all pumps. Authorities urged people to avoid panic and not spread unverified information.

Temporary delays in fuel supply caused a few petrol pumps to run short. Some stations displayed “No Stock” signs when deliveries did not arrive on time, which further worried the public.

Some stations saw sales more than double, as rumours spread the sales increased rapidly in a single day. This sudden surge created temporary shortages at certain pumps before new stock arrived. And that is why some pumps were shut, temporarily. Leading a large number of people seen at petrol pump stations.

Read Also MP News: GSTAT Bhopal Bench Begins Online Operations

Officials from oil companies and government departments confirmed that fuel supply is adequate. They are working to ensure uninterrupted delivery and asked citizens to remain calm.

Also, avoid hoarding, and not spread false messages.