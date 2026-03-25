MP News: Major Fire Hits Oil Filter Factory In Pithampur; No Casualty Reported |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at an oil filter industry in Pithampur’s Sector 3 on Tuesday evening, triggering panic in the industrial area. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is the second such incident at the factory. A similar fire six to seven months ago claimed two lives.

In the earlier incident, two workers were trapped inside the unit. The factory was subsequently ordered to be shut pending investigation. Director of Industrial Health and Safety Rajesh Yadav said the factory’s operations were banned and a case was filed in court.

Fire brigade personnel and police reached the spot and brought the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading. The fire broke out around 8.15 pm, and eyewitnesses indicated that the factory was operational at the time.

Authorities will investigate the cause of the fire and inspect the unit on Wednesday.