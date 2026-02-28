MP News: RPF Conducts Intensive Drone Camera Surveillance Across State | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is conducting intensive surveillance using drone cameras in Madhya Pradesh.

Under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Mr. Pankaj Tyagi and Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Dr. Abhishek, extensive security arrangements are being made to effectively curb unauthorized activities on railway premises at Itarsi Railway Station. In this regard, the RPF is conducting intensive surveillance using drone cameras.

The sight of a drone flying near Itarsi station caused curiosity among passengers traveling at Itarsi station and railway employees working in the yard and goods shed. Some individuals boarding trains from the station's outer area and moving across the tracks were clearly afraid of being caught due to the drone camera surveillance and photographing.

According to Senior DCM Mr. Saurabh Kataria, the Railway Protection Force, Bhopal Division, is strengthening passenger security by utilizing modern resources, similar to other law enforcement agencies.

Special surveillance is being maintained on the station premises, outer areas, yards, and sensitive areas through drone cameras to effectively curb unauthorized activities on railway premises.

It has also been observed that RPF personnel are wearing body-worn cameras, which ensure constant surveillance of criminal elements and collection of evidence for judicial proceedings as needed.

This modern approach by the Railway Protection Force has strengthened the sense of security among rail passengers while also creating an atmosphere of fear among anti-social and criminal elements. The Bhopal Division is continuously taking effective steps to ensure passenger safety, security, and smooth rail operations.

What is the role of RPF?

The RPF (Railway Protection Force) is a security force of India responsible for protecting railway property, passengers, and passenger areas.

It has the power to search, arrest, enquire and prosecute offenses committed under the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act 1966 and the Railways Act, 1989.