 Bhopal News: Five Monitoring Teams Formed To Stop Schools From Forcing Purchase Of Books, Uniforms From Fixed Shops Ahead Of New Session
Bhopal News: Five Monitoring Teams Formed To Stop Schools From Forcing Purchase Of Books, Uniforms From Fixed Shops Ahead Of New Session

Under the direction of Kaushlendra Vikram Singh, five-member monitoring teams were formed across all eight subdivisions of Bhopal to stop private schools from forcing parents to buy books, uniforms and stationery from fixed shops. Officials will check compliance as schools prepare for the new academic session starting in April.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
Bhopal collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five-member monitoring teams have been constituted on Friday across all eight subdivisions of Bhopal under the direction of Kaushlendra Vikram Singh.

Collector Singh issued the ordered to prevent private schools from forcing parents to purchase books, uniforms, and stationery from designated vendors ahead of the new academic session.

According to the orders, no private school management or principal can pressure parents or students to buy uniforms, shoes, ties, textbooks, notebooks, or other educational materials from specific shops.

To ensure compliance, teams comprising the respective Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Tehsildar, Block Education Officer (where applicable), and government school principals have been assigned responsibility in each subdivision.

The move comes as schools conduct annual examinations in February and March and prepare to reopen in April, a period when such complaints typically increase.

The Collector has instructed officials to take immediate action upon receiving complaints from parents and warned that strict action will be taken against any school found violating the orders.

Indore Schools Told to End Book Monopoly

On February 13, Collector and District Magistrate Shivam Verma issued an order in Indore under Section 163(1)(2) of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023.

As per the order, school principals had to upload the list of required books for each class on their school website before exam results were announced. Schools were told not to force students or parents to buy books, notebooks or full uniforms from the school or from any fixed shop.

Schools were also asked to give a copy of the book list to parents during admission and along with exam results. They had to upload names of at least three book and uniform sellers on their website two months before the new session. Parents were allowed to buy books until June 15, 2026, depending on availability.

