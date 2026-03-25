MP News: Residents Wait In Long Queue Since 4 Am For LPG Cylinder In Katni

MP News: Woman Stand In Long Queue Since 4 Am For LPG Cylinders In Katni | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The scarcity of LPG cylinders persists in Madhya Pradesh forcing the locals to go extra miles to get one.

While most of the district administration claims there is sufficient availability of cooking gas in the city, consumers are still struggling to get cylinders.

On Wednesday morning, long queues were seen outside distribution centers in Katni from 4 am, and the lines continued for hours.

At the bus-stand gas agency, people waited in the scorching sun, from the warehouse to the bus stand, for their turn to collect cylinders.

Many said they had booked cylinders two to three days ago, but neither home delivery nor supply at the agency had reached them.

Similarly, at the Madhav Nagar Housing Board distribution center, women and men waited in line from 4 am, but the agency vehicle had not arrived even by 10 am.

Residents said that despite repeated assurances of adequate supply, they have been unable to get cylinders for 4 - 5 days. Many had to use traditional stoves to cook their meals.

Jabalpur admin announces reward for tip off on black marketing

Other districts including Jabalpur, Bhopal and Indore are also facing similar problems.

Recently, Jabalpur administration announced a reward for people who provided information about black marketing and illegal storage of domestic LPG cylinders.

Informers were to receive 25 percent of the estimated value of the seized cylinders.

The decision was taken to prevent misuse and black marketing amid the current global situation, aiming to strictly control illegal LPG-related activities in the district.