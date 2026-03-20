 MP News: Jabalpur Offers Reward For Tips On LPG Black Marketing, Informers To Get 25% Share
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MP News: Jabalpur Offers Reward For Tips On LPG Black Marketing, Informers To Get 25% Share

Jabalpur administration has announced a reward for people who report black marketing and illegal storage of LPG cylinders. Informers will receive 25% of the seized cylinders’ value, up to ₹5k. Officials said strict action is ongoing, and identities will remain confidential. Citizens can share information via phone or WhatsApp. Jabalpur is the first district in MP to introduce this scheme.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 20, 2026, 07:36 PM IST
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MP News: Jabalpur Offers Reward For Tips On LPG Black Marketing, Informers To Get 25% Share | File Pic

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur administration has announced a reward for people who provide information about black marketing and illegal storage of domestic LPG cylinders, on Friday.

As per the order, informers will be given 25 percent of the estimated value of the seized cylinders as a reward.

The decision has been taken considering the current global situation to prevent misuse and black marketing of cooking gas cylinders. 

The administration aims to strictly control illegal activities related to LPG cylinders in the district.

According to Pushpendra Ahake, Joint Collector and LPG Nodal Officer of the Food Branch at the Collector’s office, continuous action is already being taken against black marketing and illegal storage of LPG cylinders in the district. 

He said that any person who provides information related to illegal storage, trade, or black marketing of gas cylinders will be rewarded if the information is found to be correct.

He further informed that the informer will be given 25 percent of the estimated value of the seized cylinders or a maximum reward of ₹5k. 

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The identity of the person providing the information will be kept completely confidential to ensure their safety.

Citizens can share information about illegal LPG activities by calling the LPG Nodal Officer on mobile number 88780 38092 or by contacting the control room at 95843 19092. Information can also be shared through WhatsApp messages on these numbers.

Officials stated that Jabalpur is the first district in Madhya Pradesh to issue such an order to encourage public participation in controlling black marketing and misuse of LPG cylinders.

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