MP News: Railways Cancels 66 Trips Of Sarnath Express Till February 15 Due To Dense Fog

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Before the arrival of winter and dense fog in North India, the Railways has taken a major decision by cancelling 66 trips of the Durg–Chhapra Sarnath Express (15159/15160) from today (Tuesday) till 15 February.

The train is widely used by passengers from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and the cancellation is expected to cause major inconvenience.

Decision Taken Due to Fog and Safety Issues

Railway officials said heavy fog is expected from December to February. The route of the Sarnath Express passes through hills, forests and several high-risk sections.

Low visibility in these areas increases the chances of accidents. Because of this, running trains on time also becomes very difficult. The Railways stated that passenger safety is the top priority, which is why this long cancellation plan has been made.

According to the new schedule, the Sarnath Express will now run on one day and remain cancelled the next day for the next three months. This pattern has been adopted to reduce traffic pressure on the route and maintain safety. However, this system will surely trouble passengers.

More Pressure on Gondia–Barauni Express

With the Sarnath Express running only on alternate days, heavy passenger pressure is expected on the Gondia–Barauni Express, another major train on the same route. This train already runs full, and now thousands of extra passengers will try to travel on it. Waiting lists are likely to increase sharply.

Railway officials said passengers of cancelled trains will get full automatic refunds. Counter-ticket passengers will also receive refunds within the given time limit.

Impact on Travel Plans

The cancellation of 66 trips of the Sarnath Express will seriously affect travel planning in the coming months. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys carefully and check the availability of alternative trains.

Waiting lists may reach record levels on running days

Passengers may need to book tickets many days in advance

Daily travellers like traders, workers and students will be most affected

Pressure on Gondia Express will increase many times