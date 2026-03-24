MP News: Pregnant Woman Leaves Husband, Lives With Lover In Gwalior; HC Says 'It’s Her Choice'

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Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman left her husband and chose to live with her partner after her parents allegedly arranged her marriage against her wishes in Gwalior, police said on Tuesday.

The woman told in the Madhya Pradesh High Court bench in Gwalior that she wants to live life on her own terms.

The case came to court after the husband filed a habeas corpus petition claiming that his wife was being kept in illegal custody by Sandeep Jatav.

During the hearing, the woman told the court that she is an adult and no one has kept her in illegal custody. She said her marriage took place on May 4, 2023, but it was arranged by her family against her wishes.

She told the court that she does not want to live with her husband. The woman also said that she has been living with Sandeep Jatav since February 27, 2024. Jatav works in Ahmedabad.

She further informed the court that she is six months pregnant and wants to continue living with her partner, as it is her personal choice and decision.

During the hearing, the husband told the court that he was ready to keep his wife and the unborn child with him. However, the woman clearly refused to go with him.

After hearing both sides, the court said the woman is an adult and is not under illegal custody. The court added that she is free to live wherever she wants and make her own decisions about her life.

Based on this, the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed the petition, stating that there was no reason to continue the case.