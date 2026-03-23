MP News: 'Pratibha Rasta Bana Hi Leti Hai,' CM Mohan Yadav Congratulates 61 State Candidates For Selection In Civil Services -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, on Monday, expressed joy over the appointment of 61 candidates from the state to the Union Public Civil Services (UPSC), with two making it to the top 10.

The CM was addressing ‘Mantra of Success’ program in Bhopal. Here, he congratulated the successful candidates and wished them a bright future in their profession.

Speaking at the event, he said, “Jab desh varsh 2047 mein ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’ manayega, tab aap sabhi yogya sthanon par apni sevaayein dete huye desh ke saath Madhya Pradesh ka bhi maan badhaayenge…(When the country celebrates its 100th year of independence in 2047, these officers will serve in key positions, bringing pride to both the nation and Madhya Pradesh.)”

सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में मध्यप्रदेश के 61 उम्मीदवारों का चयन हुआ है। टॉप 10 में 2 उम्मीदवारों ने जगह बनाई है। सिविल सेवा के क्षेत्र में प्रदेश के उम्मीदवारों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है।



आज भोपाल में 'सफलता के मंत्र' कार्यक्रम में चयनित उम्मीदवारों को सफल सिविल सेवा के लिए… pic.twitter.com/FkyeIdGnJU — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) March 23, 2026

Highlighting the diversity of talent, CM Yadav noted that candidates from districts like Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Shivpuri, Katni, Shyopur, and Ashoknagar have also cleared the exam, proving that talent can emerge from anywhere.

He expressed confidence that these young officers will contribute to building a ‘Developed India.’

He further stated, “Safalta kayi daitva ko le kar aati hai. Mai sun raha the ki kaun kahan kahan se aaye…Koi Dindori, koi Mandla, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Katni, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur…(Success comes with many responsibilities. I was listening to where everyone has come from… some from Dindori, some from Mandla, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Katni, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur.)”

प्रतिभाएं हर जगह से रास्ता बना लेती हैं।



सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में डिंडौरी, मण्डला, बालाघाट, शिवपुरी, कटनी, श्योपुर, अशोकनगर आदि स्थानों से भी विद्यार्थियों का चयन हुआ है। pic.twitter.com/0kZxclnn2w — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) March 23, 2026

He added, “Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur to hai hi lekin pratibha har jagah se rasta banati hai. Aur wo sambhavna le kar bhi aati hai. Dindori jaise sthan se bhi hamara ek bhai nikal kar aaya hai. To ye ek tarah se apni Madhya Pradesh ki khoobsurti bhi hai…(Of course, there are candidates from Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, but talent paves the way from everywhere. And it also brings possibilities. Even from a place like Dindori, one of our brothers has come forward. In a way, this also reflects the beauty of our Madhya Pradesh).”