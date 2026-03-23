Bhopal Municipal Budget 2026: 'Beef' Triggers Verbal Clash In BMC Meeting Ahead Of Budget

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A verbal clash broke out over the issue of beef allegedly found at the city slaughterhouse during the meeting of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation in Bhopal on Monday.

During the question hour, Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki raised the matter of beef and the functioning of the slaughterhouse in Bhopal city.

Responding to the question, MIC member RK Singh Baghel gave a reply. During the discussion, a verbal clash also took place between the Mayor and the Leader of Opposition.

Senior BJP councillors Surendra Badika and Vilas Rao Ghadge also protested over the issue and demanded strict action against the officials responsible.

₹4K crore budget expected

Budget of estimated Rs 4K crore is likely to be presented in the ongoing council meeting. This budget of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation will include several proposals related to the infrastructure and development of the city.

Officials say the property tax or water tax will remain unchanged.

The council will discuss a proposal to develop over ten new parking facilities in the city. Out of these, some parking areas are planned under metro stations, where over 35 four-wheelers and 250 two-wheelers can be parked. The proposal was approved in the Mayor-in-Council meeting on March 16 and will now be placed before the council.

Incomplete projects

However, many promises made earlier by the civic body are still incomplete. Projects like the construction of seven heritage gates and the Geeta Bhavan building have been pending for the last two years.

So far, foundation ceremonies have been held for only two heritage gates on the Bhopal–Indore State Highway and Hoshangabad Road.

The opposition is planning to raise these incomplete projects, along with the beef issue, the new municipal building and recent Lokayukta action during the meeting.

Last year, the civic body had presented a budget of about ₹3,611 crore.

Another issue likely to come up is the new building constructed on Link Road No. 2 for about ₹40 crore.