Bhopal Municipal Corporation Budget 2026-2027: Mayor Malti Rai Proposes Budget Of ₹ 3,938 Crore, Over 10% More Than Last Year

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation mayor Malti Rai proposed a budget of Rs. 3,938.45 crore for 2026-27 on Monday. This is the fourth time in a row that Mayor Rai presented the budget.

"Under Section 97 (a) of the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act 1956, the revised budget of Bhopal Municipal Corporation for the year 2025-26 and the proposed budget for the financial year 2026-27 is presented before the House," the mayor addressed the council meeting.

The predicted income and expenditure are nearly identical, with a suggested deficit of Rs.108.29 crore after assigning a 5% reserve.

The 2026-2027 budget marks around 10% increase from the previous budget of 3,611.99 crore. Earlier, a 10% hike was announced in property tax.

(With inputs from staff reporter)

This is a Breaking Story. More updates to follow.