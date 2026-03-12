 Bhopal News: No Property Tax Hike Likely In BMC Budget; 12 Heads May Be Scrapped
The Bhopal Municipal Corporation is unlikely to raise property tax in its 2026–27 budget, which is expected to exceed ₹4,000 crore. Officials said over 12 budget heads, including the Mayor fund, may be scrapped. Prepared under Municipal Commissioner Sanskriti Jain during Mayor Malti Rai’s tenure, the budget will focus on infrastructure and civic development projects.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 12, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
Bhopal: Legal Hurdles Delay BMC’s Recruitment For 174 Divyang Posts  | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is unlikely to increase property tax but is planning to remove over 12 budget heads, including the Mayor fund, in the upcoming budget for the financial year 2026-27.

The BMC budget is scheduled to be presented on March 23 and will primarily focus on strengthening the city’s infrastructure. Officials preparing the civic body’s budget indicated that no new taxes will be imposed and existing property tax rates will remain unchanged.

Preparations are under the supervision of Municipal Commissioner Sanskriti Jain, with the draft expected to receive final approval around March 16.

This will be the fourth budget of Mayor Malti Rai’s tenure. Officials have been working for nearly two weeks to finalise the proposals, holding daily meetings lasting several hours to assess the city’s requirements.

BMC officials said the 2026-27 budget is expected to prioritise infrastructure development across the city. Key areas include roads, street lighting, water supply, parks, ponds and other public facilities.

Funds will also be allocated for projects such as housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, construction of a heritage gate at the city’s entry point, development of Geeta Bhawan, new commercial complexes, conservation of ponds, improvement of immersion ghats, drainage works in waterlogged areas, and beautification of major roads and parks.

