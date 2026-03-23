Bhopal News: Cattle Remains Found Near Kali Temple Talaiya; Protesters Stage Dharna, Block Road

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed in the Talaiya area of Bhopal late Sunday night after cattle remains were found stuffed inside a sack outside the Kali Temple Talaiya near the Talaiya Police Station.

The incident led to protests and a road blockade in the area.

Members of the Jai Maa Bhawani Organisation said the remains were of a cow and accused unknown people of cow slaughter.

Soon after the remains were found, the group started protesting and blocked the main road. They raised slogans and demanded strict action against those responsible.

The protesters sat on a 'dharna' at the spot and said they would not leave until the police assured them that the accused would be identified and arrested quickly.

As the situation started getting tense, a large number of police personnel were sent to the area. Senior police officers also reached the spot and tried to calm the protesters and bring the situation under control. However, the protesters continued their protest and demanded immediate arrests.

Leader of the organization, Bhanu Hindu, alleged that the animal’s neck had been severed, which indicated that it was a case of cow slaughter. He urged authorities to examine CCTV footage installed in the area to identify the people involved in the incident.

He further warned that if swift action was not taken, the Hindu community could launch large-scale protests across the city. According to him, dumping the remains outside a temple appeared to be a deliberate attempt to disturb communal harmony, especially during the ongoing festive period.

Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar Tiwari, president of the Hindu Utsav Samiti, also reached the spot and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Responding to the situation, Shailendra Singh Chauhan said that police have started an investigation into the matter. He assured that appropriate action will be taken once the facts are verified and those responsible are identified.