Bhopal News: 21-Year-Old Youth Sets Himself Ablaze Outside Police Station; Constable Injured During Rescue | Reresentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Gautam Nagar police station on Sunday afternoon when a 21-year-old youth allegedly set himself ablaze outside the police station gate.

The incident occurred when the youth had come to lodge a complaint. A head constable sustained burn injuries while rescuing him.

According to police sources, the youth, identified as Rahul Panthi, 21, a resident of Gautam Nagar Colony, arrived at the police station around 12.20 pm with his mother Radha Bai.

He alleged that a woman named Payal Vanshkar had not returned borrowed money and was making false accusations against him. Rahul also claimed that Payal’s relatives assaulted him in Teela Jamalpura area.

When duty officer Bhagwati Sharma asked why he had not reported the matter at Teela Jamalpura police station, Rahul reportedly became agitated. During the interaction, Rahul’s mother handed him a mobile phone.

While speaking on the phone, Rahul suddenly walked towards the police station gate, poured a flammable substance on himself and set himself ablaze. Police suspect that he had come to the station carrying the inflammable substance.

Seeing him engulfed in flames, head constable Praveen Thakur immediately rushed to his aid and managed to extinguish the fire, but his hands were severely burned. Police have registered a case against Rahul under charges of attempted suicide and other relevant sections, and an investigation is underway.