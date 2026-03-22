Bhopal News: High Court Dismisses Petition Of M/S Jayshri Gaytri Food For Quashing ED FIR | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, principal bench at Jabalpur, has dismissed the petition of M/s Jayshri Gaytri Food Products Private Limited, which had sought to quash a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court observed that the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) is not an FIR in the strict sense and is merely an internal document of the Enforcement Directorate for initiating an investigation. The validity of an ECIR cannot be tested on the same parameters as an FIR. The Enforcement Directorate is entitled to act on the basis of material available to it including information derived from multiple sources.

The court held that the quashing of FIR No. 27/2024 does not extinguish the existence of the scheduled offence and that FIR No. 0492/2023 registered at Police Station Habibganj continues to provide a valid source and jurisdictional foundation for proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation initiated by the Enforcement Directorate is, therefore, legal and valid, court stated.

The facts of the case, as borne out from the record, indicate that allegations of serious economic offences have been made against the petitioner company and its functionaries, involving the manufacture and export of adulterated milk products using forged laboratory reports.

Initially, FIR No. 0492/2023 was registered at Police Station Habibganj under Sections 420, 406 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Subsequently, FIR No. 27/2024 was registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhopal, under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC, containing allegations of fabrication of laboratory reports and export of substandard products.

On the basis of the said material and other information, the Directorate of Enforcement registered ECIR No. ECIR/BHZO/13/2024 and initiated proceedings under the PMLA against the petitioners and the company.