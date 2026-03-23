Bhopal News: Bishnoi Gang Uses Vpns, Proxy Servers To Mask Location | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Callers linked to the Bishnoi gang have been using VPNs and proxy server routes to mask IP addresses, and inter-state investigations are expected to help achieve major breakthroughs, officials said.

Six cases of extortion threats in the name of Hari Chand Jat alias Harry Boxer have been reported by businessmen across the state within a month.

Three arrests have been made so far in one case. The threats follow a common modus operandi, including WhatsApp voice calls and voice notes. The demanded sum varies between Rs 5 crore and Rs 15 crore, officials said.

At least six cases of extortion threats linked to the Bishnoi gang’s key overseas operative Harry Boxer have been reported to police by businessmen and wealthy individuals in Indore, Khargone and Ashoknagar districts, and in the state capital Bhopal within a month.

In Ashoknagar district, at least three businessmen have received threats in Boxer’s name. One of them reported a case involving an extortion demand of Rs 10 crore.

Officials said that, so far, three suspects have been arrested in the case from Ashoknagar and Bhind districts in northern Madhya Pradesh, including one from Bikaner in Rajasthan, Boxer’s home state.

A reward of Rs 10,000 has been declared for information leading to the arrest of Pradip Shukla, who has emerged as a key figure in the case, officials said.

The three arrested men include Manish Jangid, who was assigned the task of terrorising targets by hurling petrol bombs and firing outside their houses, and Pawan Sharma and Dinesh Suthar, who were involved in transferring money to Jangid to carry out the tasks.

Ongoing investigations have revealed that Pradip Shukla is a key member of groups linked to other offshoot gangs connected with Harry Boxer and had sent money to Jangid in Ashoknagar from Goa.

The Gun Connection

The state, already suspected to be a fertile hub for pro-Khalistan gangs from Punjab to source firearms, particularly semi-automatic pistols from gunrunners, now appears to be on the extortion radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The Special Task Force of Madhya Pradesh Police is working closely with counterparts in Maharashtra, Haryana and Rajasthan following extortion threats to at least six businessmen and wealthy individuals in different parts of the state, including Khargone district, which houses Sikligars, traditional gunmakers and gunrunners known for making and selling pistols to gangs in northern India.

Officialspeak

Additional Director General, Special Task Force, D Sreenivas Verma said that police are in contact with their counterparts in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana and will soon nab the suspects in the case.