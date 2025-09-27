 MP News: People Jostle To Grab Free Helmets After CM Mohan Yadav Leaves Venue; Chaos Erupts As Crowd Rushes To Get Helmets During Road Safety Event
The scene descended into chaos with people elbowing and scuffling, trying to grab helmets from others

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Utter chaos broke out during a free helmet distribution programme held at Atal Path on Saturday. The event, organised by Bhopal Police under the “Sewa Pakwada” road security awareness campaign, saw people rushing to grab helmets as soon as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav left the venue after his speech.

About 2,100 helmets were distributed free of cost, attracting a large crowd. Interestingly, even some police personnel joined the scramble to get a helmet.

Videos went viral on social media showing youths forcefully pushing their way into the tent where helmets were stored, snatching helmet boxes, and running away.

CM’s warning

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while addressing the event, said, “The entire family pays the price for a small mistake like not wearing a helmet. Road accidents contribute the most to unnatural deaths. Most of these happen due to not wearing helmets, over speeding, and not using seat belts in four-wheelers.”

Police commissioner’s appeal

Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said that in 2024, around 1.80 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents across the country, while about three lakh were injured. He urged youths to always wear helmets while riding two-wheelers and avoid over speeding.

