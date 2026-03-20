MP News: Panchayat Employee Killed In Truck Accident During Kalash Yatra In Pandhurna | Representational Image

Pandhurna (Madhya Pradesh): A panchayat employee succumbed to his injuries after a speeding truck rammed into him during the Kalash Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Pandhurna.

The accident occurred in Borgaon, located in the Lodhikheda area of ​​the district, where the deceased has been identified as Tejram Kakde, a Panchayat employee.

Speeding truck appears in mid-procession.

According to reports, a religious Kalash Yatra (religious procession) was being held in the area, attended by a large number of villagers. During the procession, a truck suddenly appeared and struck Tejram.

Body sent for post-mortem

Following the accident, locals immediately alerted the police. Upon receiving the information, the police from the Lodhikheda station arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Additionally, the truck, bearing registration number MH 40 CD 2069, was seized.

The family members of the deceased and local residents allege that the police failed to make adequate arrangements during the Kalash Yatra. They argued that if the entry of heavy vehicles had been restricted during the procession, the tragic incident would have been avoided.

Search for Truck Driver Underway

Lodhikheda Police Station In-charge confirmed the incident and said, "The deceased has been identified as Panchayat employee Tejram Kakde. The police are currently investigating the matter, and a search for the truck driver is underway.

In the wake of the incident, villagers have demanded that the administration take strict action against the truck driver.