MP News: ‘Our Sister Was Burnt Alive, We Will Not Celebrate Holi’ Ex-MLA RD Prajapati Says At 'Sankalp Yatra' In Tikamgarh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy erupted in Tikamgarh after remarks made during a rally organised under the ‘Sankalp Yatra’.

The rally, reportedly organised by Damodar Yadav, was held at Gandhi Chowk, where former MLA RD Prajapati made controversial statements regarding the celebration of Holi.

Addressing the gathering, Prajapati stated that they would not celebrate Holi and claimed that they do not consider themselves Hindus in the present circumstances.

Explaining the reason behind his remarks, he said their “sister was burnt alive,” and therefore they would not celebrate the festival.

During his speech, Prajapati said that if they were Hindus, they would celebrate the festival like others. However, he added that they would not celebrate Holi because, according to him, daughters and sisters are being misbehaved with in society.

He also made remarks about people who apply ‘abeer’ during the festival. Prajapati said that those putting abeer are “eunuchs” and alleged that they are not capable of protecting their sisters and daughters. While explaining his interpretation, he claimed that the word “abeer” means someone who is not brave.

He further stated that a person who cannot save the honour of his sisters and daughters is a coward, adding that the word “beer” symbolises bravery. According to him, people who fail to protect women in their families cannot be considered brave.

Praising the individuals present at the rally, Prajapati said that those sitting on the dais were brave men and respectable figures. He also referred to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, asking people to look at his example and describing him as a brave personality.

The remarks made during the rally have drawn significant attention and sparked widespread discussion among people, with many debating and reacting to the statements made during the public gathering.