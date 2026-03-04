MP News: After Burning Of Holika Effigies 5-Day Holi Fest Begins In Ashta | FP Photo

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): The five-day Holi festival began in Ashta on Tuesday when people applied colours on one another.

The effigies of Holika, the sister of demon king Hiranyakashipu, were burnt at ten different places in the district.

Although Ashta has been celebrating five-day Nawabi Holi for a long time, but the residents have been celebrating Mahadev Ki Holi for four years.

The city becomes full of colours during five days. People burnt the effigies of Holika after offering prayers.

A group of people also visited the houses of those residents who lost their near and dear ones and applied colours on them.

Ganesh Holi will be celebrated in Bade Bazar on Wednesday. Similarly, it will be celebrated at Ram temple in Budhwara on Thursday and Radha Krishna Holi in Najarganj on Friday.

In the same way, the festival will be celebrated at Bhau Baba temple on Saturday.

Rang Panchami will be celebrated on Sunday when a procession will be taken out from Hospital square in Pardeshipura.

The procession will pass through Budhwara, Mall Square, Manas Bhawan, Subhash Chowk, Najarganj, Sikandar Bazar and end at Purani Sabji Mandi.

Various social and cultural organisations will welcome the procession at different places through which it will pass.

Hindu Utsav Samiti has appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony during the festival.

The district administration appealed to the people to keep away from driving vehicles in a drunken state.

The activities of anti-social elements will be monitored. The administration has also advised the residents not to use chemical colours during the festival.

Holi celebrated in Harda

Harda: Holi was celebrated in Harda on Tuesday. The effigies of Holika was burnt on Monday night, but because of Lunar eclipse, Holi will be celebrated at some places on Wednesday. Markets were abuzz with activities until late Monday night. Many people sang songs and danced to the tune of music. All temples were closed because of the lunar eclipse, which opened after the eclipse was over.