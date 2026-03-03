Bhopal News: Rajasthan’s 1,050 Police Recruits Undergo Advanced Training | Representation Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 1,050 newly recruited police constables from Rajasthan are undergoing training at the Police Training School in Tighra, Gwalior district. The Rajasthan government is bearing the cost of the training.

The training wing of Madhya Pradesh Police Headquarters (PHQ) provided the opportunity to the Rajasthan Police to conduct the training at the institute as space was available and no programme was underway. The state government agreed to pay the training cost.

The recruits will also receive advanced training and exposure to innovations introduced in Madhya Pradesh. The training, which began on February 18, will conclude in nine months.

New training methods introduced

Additional Director General of Police (Training) Raja Babu Singh has introduced several innovations in the training programme including drill nursery, circuit training, bamboo exercises, commando drills, frog jump, duck walk, monkey walk, bear crawl, inchworm walk and crocodile walk exercises.

The program also promotes Vocal for Local by encouraging the practice of folk martial arts and folk dances. A clinic workshop is organised once a week.

Recruits are groomed in team sports such as volleyball, football, basketball, hockey and kabaddi. They are also trained in athletics including long-distance running and sprinting. They are being prepared as e-cops through cyber training and courses in the digital domain.

The curriculum includes a village adoption programme, community connect and public outreach initiatives, as well as sensitisation towards nature through massive plantations.

Training curriculum

Gwalior Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Singh said the recruits were being given basic police training, including weapon handling and firing, arms and ammunition, maintaining law and order and driving. They are also trained in police station management, crime control, investigation procedures, and child rights.

The recruits are being trained in the three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. Some state-specific laws will be taught by their trainers from Rajasthan, while the remaining subjects are being addressed by trainers from Madhya Pradesh Police.