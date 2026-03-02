Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Registers FIR Against 23 In Shop Allotment Scam | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing had registered a case against 23 people, including the then chief municipal officers and members of president-in-council of Lakhnadon Nagar Palika Parishad for violating the norms of allocating shops, said officials here on Monday.

The complainant, Ravind Singh, in his complaint, said that the Parishad had constructed eight shopping complexes with 75 shops.

The shops were sold through auction and the reservation roster was also followed. It was also decided which shop would be allocated to which category.

According to the norms, after the auction it was mandatory to deposit 25% of the amount of the total value within 21 days and the rest within 120 days.

But the officials handed over 13 shops without deposit of the amount of Rs 79.82 lakh.

The shopkeepers started work and they also did not pay the rent, which amounted to Rs 2.88 lakh.

The shops for the reserved categories were sold to unreserved category, he said, The FIR has been registered against the then CMOs Gajendra Pandey, Geeta Valmilk, revenue inspectors and members of president- in-council (P-i-C) for the irregularities.