MP News: NSUI Members Protest After VIDEO Shows Students Cheating During Exam At Known University In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the National Students' Union of India protested after a video showing students allegedly cheating during BA and BSc second-year exams at a University surfaced in Gwalior on Tuesday.

The video appears to have been recorded by a student during the examination and shows the entire classroom while the exam was going on. In the footage, several students can be seen writing the exam, and some appear to be talking openly while exam goes on.

The video also captures many students sitting across the classroom and openly copying during the test.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Video Shows Students Cheating During BA–BSc Second-Year Exam At Gwalior's Known University; NSUI Stage Protest #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/2o2JEXMC8L — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 31, 2026

The protest took place on Tuesday outside the office of the university registrar. NSUI district president Paras Yadav led the protest and accused the university management of allowing copying during the exam.

According to NSUI, the video is from an exam centre set up at a government model school in Pahargarh. The exam was reportedly held on Saturday. In the video, students can be seen using books, mobile phones and other materials while writing the exam.

NSUI claimed that the students seen in the video belong to Shanti Devi College. The student group also alleged that the centre was shifted to a remote location before the exam.

NSUI leaders further alleged that the centre was changed on the instructions of university registrar Rajeev Mishra.

They claimed that the college operator Dhananjay Upadhyay is related to the registrar, and because of this, the exam centre was shifted so that copying could take place.

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Paras Yadav said the video and photos have been submitted to the vice chancellor and demanded strict action in the matter. He warned that if no action is taken, NSUI will start a bigger protest and may even take the issue to Bhopal.