MP News: 2 Die, 3 Injured After Two Bikes Collide In Ashoknagar; Cop Rushes Body To Hospital In His Vehicle

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths died and three were injured after two motorcycles collided head-on in Ashoknagar on Tuesday.

There was no space in the emergency vehicle, the station incharge himself took them to the hospital.

The accident occurred on the Naisarai–Shadhoura road in Ashoknagar district on Tuesday. Three other people were seriously injured in the accident, which took place near Bisaur village.

According to Manish Singh Gurjar, Vishal Jatav, a resident of Kaluakhedi village, was going towards Naisarai on a motorcycle with his relative Sunil Jatav.

At the same time, Govind Nath, along with Raja Nath and Bunty Nath, residents of a Sapera settlement in Bisaur village, was returning to his dera on another motorcycle.

Near Bisaur village, the two bikes came face to face and collided. Police said both motorcycles were moving at high speed and lost control before crashing into each other.

The collision was very severe. Vishal Jatav died on the spot, while Govind Nath, who was seriously injured, died on the way to the hospital.

After receiving information, the Dial 112 Emergency Service reached the spot. Police sent the injured and the bodies to the hospital. One injured person was taken to Naisarai hospital, while two others were sent to the Community Health Centre in Shadhoura.

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Since there was no space in the emergency vehicle, the station in-charge himself took Vishal Jatav’s body to the hospital in his vehicle.

Police said a case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.