MP News: Earphones On, Labourer Run Over By Road Roller At Construction Site In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer was crushed to death by a road roller during road construction work in Jabalpur on Monday. He was wearing earphones while working at the construction site.

The tragic incident took place in Amdar village under the Khamaria Police Station Area.

Several disturbing pictures of the accident also surfaced after the incident. In the images, the labourer’s body can be seen lying on the road after being crushed by the road roller.

Due to the disturbing nature of the visuals, they stand against FPJ's content policy.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Subhash Rishi, a resident of Purnia in Bihar. He had come to the city for labour work and was working on a ring road construction project.

According to Khamaria police station in-charge Rajkumar Khatik, Subhash was placing stones on the road when the accident happened. At that time, he was wearing earphones while working.

During the work, a road roller approached from behind. However, because Subhash had earphones in his ears, he could not hear the sound of the heavy machine coming towards him. As a result, he failed to notice the danger and the road roller ran over him.

Police said the accident happened suddenly and the labourer did not get any chance to move away or save himself. He died on the spot after his head was crushed under the machine.

Officials also said that the earphones remained stuck in his ears even after the accident.

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After the incident, panic spread at the construction site and other workers informed the police. Police reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

An investigation has been started to find out how the road roller went out of control and whether proper safety measures were in place.