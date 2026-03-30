MP News: Man Held With Md Drugs Worth ₹50 Lakh On Mhow-Neemuch Highway | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur police on Monday arrested one accused involved in illegal transportation of narcotic substances on the Mhow–Neemuch Highway after recovering MD drugs and poppy husk worth nearly Rs 50 lakh from his possession.

The action was carried out by the Yashodharman Nagar (YD Nagar) police team during a planned vehicle checking operation.

According to police, a blockade was set up near Manokamna Mahadev Temple opposite Steel Nagar on the highway. During checking, a black car (MP33C8850) was intercepted and searched.

Police recovered 530 grams of MD drugs valued at around Rs 50 lakh and nearly five kilograms of poppy husk worth about Rs 10,000 from the vehicle.

The accused, identified as Rameshchandra Patidar (48), a resident of Rathana village under Afzalpur police station limits, was arrested from the spot. A case has been registered against him under Sections 8/22 and 15 of the NDPS Act at YD Nagar police station.

During initial interrogation, the accused reportedly told police that he had procured the drugs from a roadside eatery in Ratlam district and intended to sell them to truck drivers in small quantities. Police have taken the accused on remand and further investigation is underway.