Indore News: Upset Over Refusal Of Daughter’s Marriage, Woman Hires Driver To Set Car Ablaze; Both Arrested

MP News: Upset Over Refusal Of Daughter’s Marriage, Woman Hires Driver To Set Car Ablaze; Both Arrested |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her driver were arrested after she allegedly hired him to set a car on fire to take revenge in the Vijay Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The woman allegedly confessed to the crime, saying she was upset after the car owner’s younger brother refused to marry her daughter.

According to Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel, the incident took place on March 16, when a car belonging to Vijay Nagar resident Kapil Chauhan was set on fire by an unidentified person. On Saturday night, police arrested Ajay Chauhan, a resident of Dewas, from the Niranjanpur area of the city. During interrogation, Ajay allegedly revealed the name of Vinita (name changed), a resident of Vijay Nagar.

Police said they examined over 350 CCTV cameras in the area to identify the suspects.

Patel said that Vinita’s daughter was in a relationship with Kapil’s younger brother. The two were living together and had been discussing marriage. However, Kapil’s brother later refused to marry, which angered Vinita. She allegedly decided to take revenge on both Kapil and his brother.

In November last year, she had allegedly arranged the theft of Kapil’s brother’s bike. Later, she hired Ajay to set Kapil’s car on fire and paid him Rs15,000 for the act.

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Police also found crucial evidence through social media chats and financial transactions. Vinita had shared Kapil’s house location with Ajay and guided him over the phone. To avoid being caught, they mostly communicated through WhatsApp, but their chats and transaction records helped police crack the case.