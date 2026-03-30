Bhopal News: Drunken Women Clash Outside Club At 2 AM In MP Nagar | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four young women, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, clashed on the street outside a club in the MP Nagar Zone-2 area in the early hours of Monday.

The incident escalated into a high-voltage drama for around half an hour, causing chaos. A video of the incident has gone viral.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 2 am on Monday when the women came out of a nightclub and began arguing over an issue. The argument soon turned into a physical fight. In the video, the women can be seen kicking, dragging, punching and pulling each other’s hair on the street. Bystanders gathered at the scene but did not intervene, and instead recorded videos of the fight.

One of the women even bit another’s finger. The victim can be heard saying she needs medical treatment. Later, a youth is seen intervening and pacifying the women.

Police were not informed about the incident and officials said they learnt about it only after the videos surfaced on social media.

ACP Manish Bhardwaj said the concerned club manager has been called for questioning. So far, no formal complaint has been filed by any of the individuals involved. Initial findings suggest it was a personal dispute among the women.

30 nightclubs in MP Nagar

Nearly 30 clubs operate in the two zones of MP Nagar, with a permitted closing time of 11.30 pm. However, some clubs reportedly continue operating late into the night in violation of the orders. Incidents of clashes and scuffles outside clubs among youths are often reported.