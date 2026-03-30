Bhopal News: MlAs Should Be Sensitive, Expert In Stress Management, Says CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said it is a must for elected representatives to be sensitive, avid readers, experts in stress management and dedicated to public welfare. Humbleness and discipline are also essential in politics, he added.

When anyone enters politics for vested interests, democratic values and the system are adversely affected, Yadav said while addressing the inaugural session of a two-day convention of young legislators at the Vidhan Sabha here on Monday.

State Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said the modern thinking and energy of young MLAs have the capacity to bring positive change. “They can play a pivotal role in creating awareness against social evils such as casteism, drug addiction and gender discrimination,” he said.

Rajasthan assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said MLAs should cultivate the habit of reading. A good MLA is one who attends every session of the Assembly, raises questions and participates in discussions with full preparation, he added.

Legislators discuss corruption, governance

Young MLAs expressed concern over rising corruption and sought immediate measures to contain it. The Free Press Journal spoke to some of them.

Indira Meena, Bamanwas (Rajasthan), Congress

Corruption is increasing mainly due to bureaucrats. Poor people are unable to access housing facilities without paying bribes to officials. Drug addiction is also rising in Rajasthan and is adversely affecting the youth.

Baleshwar Sahu, Jaijaipur (Chhattisgarh), Congress

About 50% of the Naxal problem has ended in Chhattisgarh. A large number of Naxals have surrendered, but in recent times, Naxal activities have been reported at a few places. In politics, a system should be introduced where 50% of tickets are reserved for youth and 50% for senior politicians.

Chaturi Nand, Saraipali (Chhattisgarh), Congress

Corruption is at its peak in Chhattisgarh. People have to pay money even for trivial work. On Naxals surrendering in large numbers, she said it is a positive sign that they are joining the mainstream. Youth should be given opportunities in politics.

Umesh Damor, Aspur (Rajasthan), Bharat Adivasi Party

Corruption is damaging the system. Bureaucrats are increasingly involved in corrupt practices. If more youth join politics, the system will improve as they will bring energy and drive change.

Singhar seeks student union elections

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar demanded that student union elections be held in the state, saying this would give students a chance to hone their leadership skills. He added that in the larger interest of the nation, youth need to change their mindset that politics is a dirty thing and should join it without any hesitation.