 Bhopal News: 3 Women Sexually Exploited On Marriage Pretext, Cases Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 3 Women Sexually Exploited On Marriage Pretext, Cases Registered

Bhopal News: 3 Women Sexually Exploited On Marriage Pretext, Cases Registered

In the past 48 hours, three women from Nishatpura, Bairagarh, and Hanumanganj reported sexual exploitation by men who promised marriage. Victims include a divorced woman allegedly exploited by Zahid Khan, a 25-year-old by Aamir, and a 29-year-old by Harish. FIRs have been registered, and police investigations are underway to trace the accused and ascertain the incidents.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 29, 2026, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 3 Women Sexually Exploited On Marriage Pretext, Cases Registered | Free Pik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three separate incidents of sexual exploitation on the false promise of marriage have been reported from Nishatpura, Bairagarh and Hanumanganj in the last 48 hours. Police have registered FIRs based on complaints filed by the victims and have initiated investigations.

A divorced woman has alleged that a man identified as Zahid Khan sexually exploited her on the promise of marriage. Nishatpura police station in-charge Manoj Patwa said the woman came into contact with Khan in 2020. Following his persuasion, she began living separately from her husband and eventually got divorced in 2025. Khan divorced his wife in January 2026. However, when the woman insisted on marriage, he allegedly refused.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Software Engineer Booked For Raping 25-Year-Old Interior Decorator On The Pretext Of...
article-image

In another case under Bairagarh police station, a 25-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by a man identified as Aamir under the false assurance of marriage. Inspector Ashok Gautam said a case had been registered and efforts were under way to trace him. The third incident was reported from the Hanumanganj police station area, where a man identified as Harish allegedly exploited a 29-year-old woman by repeatedly promising to marry her.

Follow us on