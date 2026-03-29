Bhopal News: 3 Women Sexually Exploited On Marriage Pretext, Cases Registered | Free Pik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three separate incidents of sexual exploitation on the false promise of marriage have been reported from Nishatpura, Bairagarh and Hanumanganj in the last 48 hours. Police have registered FIRs based on complaints filed by the victims and have initiated investigations.

A divorced woman has alleged that a man identified as Zahid Khan sexually exploited her on the promise of marriage. Nishatpura police station in-charge Manoj Patwa said the woman came into contact with Khan in 2020. Following his persuasion, she began living separately from her husband and eventually got divorced in 2025. Khan divorced his wife in January 2026. However, when the woman insisted on marriage, he allegedly refused.

In another case under Bairagarh police station, a 25-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by a man identified as Aamir under the false assurance of marriage. Inspector Ashok Gautam said a case had been registered and efforts were under way to trace him. The third incident was reported from the Hanumanganj police station area, where a man identified as Harish allegedly exploited a 29-year-old woman by repeatedly promising to marry her.