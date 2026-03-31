MP News: BJP Councillor Shot Dead By Assailants While Returning From Temple In Datia |

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP councillor returning from a temple was shot dead by few assailants in Madhya Pradesh's Datia on Tuesday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, Kallu Kushwaha, the councillor for Ward No. 1 in the district, had come to the intersection for a morning stroll, as was his daily routine.

He was accompanied by two other individuals when three attackers arrived and opened fire on them. They reportedly fired two rounds. One bullet struck Kallu in the head, and the other in the back. He collapsed immediately upon being hit.

After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene.

Accused of murdering former councillor

Datia SDOP said that Kallu had over 15 criminal cases registered against him, involving charges such as liquor smuggling, murder, attempted murder, and violations under the Arms Act. The incident is believed to be linked to a dispute over dominance.

According to reports, Kallu Kushwaha was elected as a councillor from Ward No. 1 on a BJP ticket in 2022. On February 18, 2025, the Datia Court sentenced six individuals—including Councillor Kallu Kushwaha—to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of former councillor Bal Kishan Kushwaha.

When the matter reached the High Court, Kallu Kushwaha was granted bail. He had been released from jail only about four months prior. Currently, the police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Municipal Budget Session Postponed

Following the murder of Councillor Kallu Kushwaha, the municipal budget session has been postponed. At the beginning of the meeting, all councillors paid tribute to him and observed a two-minute silence.

Reports of Two Accused Surrendering

The main accused involved in the crime has reportedly surrendered. However, the police have not yet officially confirmed this development. Meanwhile, the brother of the deceased has filed a case against six individuals.