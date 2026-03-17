MP News: ‘Not A Normal Marriage’: Supreme Court Advocate Links Monalisa's Wedding To ‘Love Jihad’, Demands Sharjeel Imam’s Parole Cancelled-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Supreme Court advocate Nazia Ilahi Khan has demanded the immediate cancellation of parole granted to 'student activist' Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested following inflamatory speech made during Citizenship Ammendment Act protests in 2020.

The advocate also raised concerns over the recent marriage of Monalisa Bhosle, popularly known as the “Rudraksha Girl” from the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

She claimed the wedding was “not a normal marriage” and alleged it was a case of “love jihad”.

Speaking in a video that surfaced online, Khan said terrorist groups had become active after Sharjeel Imam came out on parole. She alleged that the marriage involved misuse of Hindu traditions and claimed that the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 was violated.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Khargone, Madhya Pradesh: On the marriage of Monalisa Bhosle, the viral 'Rudraksha Girl' of the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, Supreme Court Advocate Nazia Ilahi Khan says, "This is not just a normal marriage. This is a proper love jihad... In this, the Hindu Marriage Act 1955… pic.twitter.com/9dNLjatgjL — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2026

According to her, Monalisa’s husband, Farman, had said during a press conference that he continues to follow Islam, yet the wedding was conducted using Hindu customs.

यह मोनालिसा के पिताजी हैं



यह जो बता रहे हैं यह केरल का एक सबसे कड़वा सच है



और इसीलिए जिहादी संगठन PFI के लोग पूरे भारत में कहीं भी हिंदू लड़कियों को अपने लव जहाद में फसाते हैं तो उसकी शादी वह केरल में ही करवाते हैं क्योंकि केरल सरकार की पूरी छत्रछाया जिहादियों के साथ होती है… pic.twitter.com/uziNEjwl1j — अरुण कुमार सिंह (@Arunk750) March 13, 2026

Khan further alleged that the act insulted Hindu traditions and said the matter should be investigated by security agencies. She also expressed suspicion about the possible involvement of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI). She urged authorities and the President of India to intervene in the matter and called for a detailed probe.

VIDEO | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: “I got married according to Hindu rituals. It is not ‘love jihad’. I respect all religions and consider every religion equal,” says Viral Mahakumbh girl Monalisa.



(Full video available on https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/LFNk6GzGMC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2026

About Monalisa Bhosle & Wedding

Monalisa Bhosle came into the spotlight during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 after videos of her selling rudraksha garlands went viral on social media. Because of this, she became widely known as the “Rudraksha Girl”.

Recently, Monalisa married actor Farman Khan in Thiruvananthapuram after the couple reportedly met while working on a film project. Reports said the wedding took place following Hindu rituals at a temple.

The couple also sought police protection amid family opposition to their relationship.

Monalisa and her husband have denied allegations of “love jihad” and said the marriage was conducted with mutual consent.

They have maintained that no religious conversion took place and that the ceremony followed Hindu customs as per her choice.