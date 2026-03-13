Sadhvi Prachi Calls Monalisa–Farhan Marriage ‘Love Jihad’, Seeks Probe - VIDEO

Hindutva leader Sadhvi Prachi Arya has stirred controversy with her sharp remarks on the widely discussed marriage of social media personality Monalisa and Farhan, terming the relationship a case of “love jihad” and demanding a thorough investigation.

Speaking in Baghpat, Prachi objected strongly to the interfaith marriage, claiming Monalisa could face betrayal. She said the union would have been acceptable if Farhan had converted to Hinduism before marrying her. The leader also alleged links between the marriage and the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), claiming the wedding may have been supported through its funding.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prachi questioned why the marriage took place in Kerala instead of Uttar Pradesh or Delhi, alleging that Kerala is a stronghold of left parties and PFI, while such a marriage would not have been possible in Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government.

She further accused madrasas of promoting religious conversion and “love jihad,” and urged the Chief Minister to investigate Farhan’s family background. Prachi also claimed Monalisa is a minor and alleged that she had come under scrutiny after gaining viral fame during the Kumbh Mela.

In controversial remarks, the leader warned that Monalisa could be abandoned once her earnings decline. Her statements have triggered widespread debate on social media and at the local level, though authorities have not issued any official response so far.