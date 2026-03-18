MP News: Newlywed Woman Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In Panna, Family Alleges Murder Over Dowry Demand

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A newlywed woman died under suspicious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh's Panna. The family alleged murder by in-laws for dowry demand and submitted an official complaint on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, Khushi Ram Dahayat, a resident of village Barachh, he had arranged his daughter Shivani Dahayat's marriage nine months ago to Mahesh Dahayat, a resident of village Puraina.

In-laws accused of dowry harassment

Since the wedding, Shivani had been subjected to constant harassment for dowry by her husband, Mahesh, father-in-law Balram, mother-in-law Nanhi Bai, brothers-in-law Manoj and Dinesh, as well as her sisters-in-law.

The application alleges that the in-laws were persistently demanding a sum of ₹3 lakh in cash and a new motorcycle from Shivani. Shivani's father had provided an old motorcycle to the family, acting within his financial means, and had also promised to pay the remaining amount once the harvest came in. Despite this, the in-laws continued to physically abuse Shivani regularly.

Earlier on the night of March 16, 2026, Shivani's brother-in-law informed her father over the phone that Shivani had been admitted to the Amaniganj Hospital. When her father arrived at the hospital, Shivani was found dead.

Her father noted that his daughter bore rope marks on her neck, bruises on her abdomen, and injuries on her hands and feet. When confronted, the in-laws allegedly admitted that they were the ones who had killed Shivani.

The application further alleges that Shivani's in-laws had previously murdered the wife of their eldest son by burning her to death. Shivani's father has appealed to the police to take strict legal action against the perpetrators and to ensure that justice is served for his daughter.