MP News: Man Shoots Daughter Dead After She Elopes & Marries Her Lover; Calls Her A 'Disgrace To Family'

Representational Image | X

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A case of 'honour killing' was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, where a man allegedly shot his daughter dead a few days after she eloped and married her lover.

The incident happened at Kheriya Thapak village in Bhind on Tuesday night. The accused father lured his daughter back into the village, convincing her that the family has accepted the couple. A few days later, he shot her dead, calling her a 'disgrace' for the family.

The deceased has been identified as Nidhi Dhanuk.

Accused dad took Nidhi out for a walk & shot her

According to the police officials, the accused, Munnesh Dhanuk, took her daughter out at night on the pretext of a stroll. The duo reached the deserted mustard field when he took out his country-made pistol and shot her in the chest, said Mehgaon SDOP Sanjay Koccha.

Nidhi's mother, Pooja, informed the police about the incident.

Police reached the spot and recovered the girl's body from the field on Wednesday morning. The police took the accused father, Munnesh, into custody and are interrogating him.

Villagers said that the accused killed his daughter out of fear of social stigma.

Nidhi disappeared from market in Gwalior

According to villagers, Nidhi Dhanuk, a resident of Kheria Thapak village, had an affair with Devu Dhanuk, a resident of Gudagudi ka Naka in Gwalior. They eloped and got married on December 11.

A few days after the marriage, on December 28, she went to Maharaj Bada in Gwalior with her husband. While shopping, she suddenly disappeared when her husband went to get water. Following this, both her in-laws and her parents started searching for her, but in vain.

Nidhi, then, appeared before the Gwalior Kotwali police and stated that she was an adult and had left of her own free will.

The deceased's body has been sent to Mehgaon hospital for post-mortem examination.