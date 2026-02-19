MP News: Newly-Married Woman's Body Found Packed In Sack In Bhind

MP News: Woman's Body Found Sealed In Sack In Bhind; Was Married 4 Months Ago | Representational image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A woman’s body was found sealed in a sack lying on a field boundary in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, spreading panic in the area, on Thursday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Soi village of Bhind district.

Villagers noticed a suspicious sack near the fields and informed the Surpura police station after discovering a body inside.

Police reached the spot, took the sack into custody and began an investigation. The deceased was identified as Afsana.

Her body was sent to the district hospital mortuary in Bhind for post-mortem examination.

According to her father, Kasim Khan, a resident of Badhpuri, Afsana had been married 4 months ago in Agra district, Uttar Pradesh.

She had been staying at her parental home for the past month. On February 16, she left home saying she was going to Pratappura market but did not return.

After failing to locate her, the family filed a missing person complaint at Ater police station.

Soon after, they received information about a woman’s body found in a sack in Soi village, which was later identified as Afsana.

The family is in deep shock and grief. Police conducted a panel post-mortem and said the exact cause of death will be known after the report arrives. Initial investigation suggests it may be a case of murder.

Police are investigating from a criminal angle, examining CCTV footage, call details, and the victim’s contacts.

Officials said the case will be solved soon based on the post-mortem report and technical evidence.