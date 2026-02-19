 MP News: Newly-Married Woman's Body Found Packed In Sack In Bhind
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Newly-Married Woman's Body Found Packed In Sack In Bhind

MP News: Newly-Married Woman's Body Found Packed In Sack In Bhind

A woman’s body was found sealed in a sack in Soi village, Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, causing panic. The deceased, identified as Afsana, had been missing since February 16 after leaving for a market. Married four months ago, she was staying with her parents. Police suspect murder and are investigating using CCTV footage, call records, and post-mortem findings.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Woman's Body Found Sealed In Sack In Bhind; Was Married 4 Months Ago | Representational image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A woman’s body was found sealed in a sack lying on a field boundary in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, spreading panic in the area, on Thursday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Soi village of Bhind district. 

Villagers noticed a suspicious sack near the fields and informed the Surpura police station after discovering a body inside.

Police reached the spot, took the sack into custody and began an investigation. The deceased was identified as Afsana. 

FPJ Shorts
Meet Ranvir Sachdeva: The 8-Year-Old Tech Prodigy Leading Conversations on AI in India
Meet Ranvir Sachdeva: The 8-Year-Old Tech Prodigy Leading Conversations on AI in India
India & UK Launch Scale-Up Study Of AI-Enabled Mental Health Tool For Adolescent Girls
India & UK Launch Scale-Up Study Of AI-Enabled Mental Health Tool For Adolescent Girls
'Films That Create Conflict & Spread Hatred Should Not Be Made': Congress Leader On The Kerala Story 2
'Films That Create Conflict & Spread Hatred Should Not Be Made': Congress Leader On The Kerala Story 2
Mumbai This Weekend: From Strawberry Festival To Sunset Movie Screening; Check Out These Must-Attend Events
Mumbai This Weekend: From Strawberry Festival To Sunset Movie Screening; Check Out These Must-Attend Events

Her body was sent to the district hospital mortuary in Bhind for post-mortem examination.

According to her father, Kasim Khan, a resident of Badhpuri, Afsana had been married 4 months ago in Agra district, Uttar Pradesh. 

She had been staying at her parental home for the past month. On February 16, she left home saying she was going to Pratappura market but did not return. 

Read Also
MP News: 30-Year-Old Woman Hangs Herself To Death After Children Leave For Tuition & Husband For...
article-image

After failing to locate her, the family filed a missing person complaint at Ater police station.

Soon after, they received information about a woman’s body found in a sack in Soi village, which was later identified as Afsana.

The family is in deep shock and grief. Police conducted a panel post-mortem and said the exact cause of death will be known after the report arrives. Initial investigation suggests it may be a case of murder.

Police are investigating from a criminal angle, examining CCTV footage, call details, and the victim’s contacts. 

Officials said the case will be solved soon based on the post-mortem report and technical evidence.

Read Also
MP News: 40-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death With Stones, Sharp Weapon In Datia; Probe On
article-image

Follow us on