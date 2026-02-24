MP News: Municipal Team Attacked With Stones During Encroachment Drive In Shivpuri; VIDEO Surfaces

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A municipal team was attacked with stones and sticks by local residents while an encroachment drive was underway in Shivpuri on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Mahalsarai tribal settlement under the Dehat police station area on Tuesday.

A video of the incident has also surfaced and is circulating widely. The video reportedly shows local residents beating the municipal team with sticks and throwing stones at them. The footage has increased concern among civic authorities and is expected to play an important role in the police investigation.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Shivpuri Locals At**ck Municipal Team During Anti-Encroachment Drive At Mahalsarai Adivasi Basti; Staff Injured, FIR Registered #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/jECJkNtnWd — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 24, 2026

According to information, the incident happened when a team from the Municipal Council reached Mahalsarai to remove an alleged encroachment. The team arrived after receiving reports that a newly constructed government toilet had been damaged. Following this information, encroachment in-charge Ashok Khare went to the spot along with other municipal staff members.

Officials said that as soon as the team reached the tribal settlement, local residents started opposing their presence. The team tried to talk to the people and explain the situation calmly. However, during the discussion, some local men and women reportedly became angry. The argument soon turned violent, and the crowd allegedly began pelting stones at the municipal team.

Seeing the situation getting worse, the municipal staff tried to save themselves and started running towards the main road. Officials claimed that the attack did not stop there. Some youths chased the team to the main road, surrounded them, and assaulted them with kicks, punches, and sticks. Due to the attack, a few municipal employees suffered internal injuries. They somehow managed to escape from the spot.

After the incident, the injured municipal staff reached the Dehat Police Station and submitted a written complaint. Dehat police station in-charge Vikas Yadav said that the complaint has been received and an FIR is being registered against those involved in the attack.

Police officials said that an investigation has been started and efforts are on to identify the accused with the help of the video footage and local inputs. Action will be taken against all those found guilty.