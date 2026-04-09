MP News: MP-Rajasthan Rail Link Nears Completion, Services Expected By 2026 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rail passengers in Madhya Pradesh are set to receive a major service by the end of 2026, as the Bhopal - Ramganj Mandi Rail Line Project is rapidly nearing completion.

Once finished, several hilly and remote areas will get train connectivity for the first time, along with a direct rail link to Rajasthan.

Recently, a detailed inspection was conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety on the Khilchipur - Rajgarh City (17.8 km) section under the West Central Railway Kota Division.

A successful speed trial at 130 kmph was also carried out, indicating that passenger services may begin soon on this route.

The total length of the project is around 276 km. So far, about 187 km of construction has been completed.

The remaining 89 km is expected to be finished by March 2026, before the end of the financial year 2026 - 27.

Several stations in Rajgarh district and Sehore district will be connected to the railway network for the first time.

These include Piplheda, Sonkatch, Narsinghgarh, Jamuniyaganj, Kurawar, Shyampur, Duraha, Jharkheda, and Mugaliyahat.

People in these areas have so far depended mainly on road transport. With the new rail line, travel to Bhopal and cities in Rajasthan will become much easier.

After the project is completed, the distance between Bhopal and Kota will be reduced by around 100 km.

This is expected to save passengers 2 to 3 hours of travel time.

Railway officials say the project will improve connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, especially in rural and hilly regions.

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It is also expected to boost employment, trade and education opportunities in these areas.

Mugaliyahat: ₹100 - 120

Jharkheda: ₹120 - 140

Duraha: ₹130 - 150

Shyampur: ₹150 - 170

Kurawar: ₹170 - 190

Jamuniyaganj: ₹190 - 210

Narsinghgarh: ₹210 - 240

Sonkatch: ₹240 - 270

Piplheda: ₹280 - 320

Biaora: ₹320 - 360