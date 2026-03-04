MP News: Minor Sexually Exploited On Marriage Pretext In Datia, Accused Absconds After Pregnancy; Newborn Dies

MP News: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped By 17-Year-Old Minor Who Threatened Her With Dog In Morena; FIR Filed Under POCSO, Accused Taken Into Custody | Representative Picture

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was allegedly raped for months in Madhya Pradesh's Datia on the pretext of marriage.

According to reports the incident took place in Unao where the accused, Neetu Adivasi exploited a minor sexually with the promise of marriage. After the victim became pregnant, the accused left her and fled.

On Tuesday, the victim filed a complaint against the accused and was admitted to the maternity ward of the District Hospital, Datia.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under the POCSO Act, SC/ST Act, and other sections and began an investigation.

According to the victim, the accused had offered to marry her previously. When she refused, claiming to be a minor, the accused arrived behind her house on a motorcycle at around 8 pm on November 2, 2025, and forcibly took her away.

The accused took her to his friend's house, where they held her captive in a secluded hut in the fields for a week. During this time, Neetu Adivasi repeatedly forced her into sexual intercourse.

She was subsequently taken to Gwalior and kept in a relative’s room, where the abuse allegedly continued. She was also allegedly assaulted when she resisted. The victim became pregnant during this period.

Death of a 7-month-old newborn

A few days ago, the accused allegedly fled, leaving her alone in Datia. She managed to return home and later went into premature labour on February 28, 2026.

During which the victim's condition worsened, she was immediately rushed to the District Hospital, Datia, where she was admitted. The victim gave a birth to a seven-month-old baby.

Unfortunately, the new born died on March 3.

After questioning her, doctors informed the police. The victim's statement was taken at the hospital, and a case was registered after the investigation.

The police are currently investigating the matter and have launched a search for the accused.