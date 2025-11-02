MP News: Manager Of Ghee Company Accused Of Raping A 20-Year-Old Woman In Gwalior | File Pic (Representative Image)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old woman accused a ghee company manager of raping her on the pretext of giving her old clothes in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, as reported on Sunday.

The incident took place in DD Nagar's Kushwaha Market of Gwalior.

According to the complainant, the accused identified as Muktikant Rai allegedly invited the woman to his home around 7:30 pm, offering her old clothes, including saris.

Rai gave her clothes and asked her to try it there itself. While the woman was changing clothes in her room, the accused locked the door, held her hostage, and raped her despite of multiple refusal.

After the incident, the accused allegedly threatened to kill her if she confided with anyone. Terrified and shocked, the woman returned to her home and narrated the ordeal to her husband and mother-in-law.

The victim along with her family rushed to Maharajpura police station on Sunday and filed a formal complaint against the accused.

According to the complainant, her husband used to work of the accused earlier and the family knew Rai for over an year. She told police that she had always considered Muktikant a helpful and respectable man, as he had once sent rations to their home.

Following the complaint, Maharajpura police registered a case of rape and criminal intimidation against Muktikant Rai.